Opportunity missed to include recommendations in FOI Bill, says civil society groups

A plethora of civil society organizations, 100,000 strong, are declaring that Minister of Education, Science and Technology Jerome Fitzgerald, “missed” an opportunity to include important recommendations in the country’s Freedom of Information Bill tabled last week.

In a press release, the consortium of not-for-profit organizations, while congratulating Fitzgerald for tabling the bill, lamented the fact that three important areas that were recommended were not included: the selection process of the information commissioner, the scope of public authorities subject to the bill and the overly long time limits for making information accessible.

“Major concerns of civil society were not addressed,” the groups said in the release.

“The process of appointing an information commissioner – the person to be charged with overseeing disputes and ensuring there is no misconduct in the release of public information – was topmost on the group’s list, with members stating that the method of selection identified in the bill did not do enough to ensure the position was independent of political influence.”

Chairman of Citizens for a Better Bahamas Lemarque Campbell said in the release: “Currently, the bill states that the information commissioner will be appointed by the governor general upon the recommendation of the prime minister after consultation with the leader of the opposition. To maintain impartiality, the information commissioner should be selected through measures independent of the government, such as a judicial services committee or a Parliament select committee with representation from the opposition. Additionally, civil society should be included in the process either through membership on the select committee, or the publication of a short-list of candidates and public feedback on the same.

“As the person ultimately responsible for what public information we the people have access to and how, it is crucial that this position be immune to political bias of any kind.”

The coalition of 21 civil society organizations included Citizens for a Better Bahamas, Our Carmichael, The Organization for Responsible Governance, We The People, Save The Bays, the Abaco Chamber of Commerce, The Nassau Institute, reEarth, HeadKnowles Foundation, Grand Bahama Human Rights Association, Waterkeepers Bahamas, the Bahamas Press Club, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation, It’s Our Turn, Young Marine Explorers, Civil Society Bahamas, the Bahamas Retailers Federation, the Coalition to Save Clifton, Rise Bahamas, Citizens for Justice and BREEF.

The coalition also unanimously agreed that time limits outlined in the bill were too long. The bill currently allows government bodies 30 days to respond to a request for information and to extend this period by a further period of 30 days, in the case where there is “reasonable cause” for such extension.

Reasonable cause is not defined in the bill. Furthermore, a public authority has 14 days to transfer an application in the event that in the event that the requested information is held by another public authority. Most notably, the bill provides 30 years for information deemed classified or exempt to become available.

“A 15-year period for exempt information to become available is much more in line with global standards,” said Campbell.

The group also declared that the definition of “public authorities” which are subject to the bill should be expanded to include all bodies “owned, controlled or substantially financed by the government from public funds”.

“As it stands the definition of a public authority omits many entities which are closely affiliated with the government and deal with issues of public interest,” said Rashema Ingraham, executive director of Waterkeepers Bahamas. “This bill should err on the side of giving power to the people over protecting the government and its affiliates. For a strong, fair and true Freedom of Information Act we believe that bodies heavily dependent on public funding should be open to public knowledge and scrutiny.”

The group is urging citizens and residents to get informed and pressure their members of Parliament to advocate for the recommended amendments as the bill is debated. For a copy of the latest draft of the Freedom of Information Bill and to sign the petition, or send a letter to your member of Parliament visit www.campaign242.org.



