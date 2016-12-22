S&P downgrade will impact future investments, says Bowe

Chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Gowon Bowe lamented the adverse impact on future investments as a result of Standard & Poor’s downgrade of The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating to “junk” status.

While speaking at a press conference yesterday Bowe said the downgrade would have an impact on future borrowings, but will not have an impact on existing borrowings because the interest rates on those are locked in.

Bowe pointed out that the “silver lining” from the downgrade is that the government now has an opportunity to reduce its borrowing, since the cost of borrowing will now be higher.

On that note, Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis explained that the downgrade could potentially result in higher borrowing costs for the government because there is a strengthened perception that credit is now more “risky”.

Bowe continued that from an investing public’s perspective, the downgrade should not be “taken lightly”. He warned that access to funding abroad would be made more difficult for private investors.

CEO of BCCEC Edison Sumner pitched in to highlight The Bahamas’ efforts on improving investment policies.

Over the past few months, the chamber and the Bahamas Investment Authority under the Office of the Prime Minister have been working on revamping investment policies in the country.

Sumner said that, apart from the downgrade, The Bahamas still has “sound” investment policies.



