Halkitis: Downgrade means borrowing costs will go up

The recent downgrade to “junk status” by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) is a great “incentive” for the government to reduce borrowing, Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis said yesterday.

While appearing as a guest on Guardian Radio’s Morning Blend with host Dwight Strachan, Halkitis explained that the downgrade could potentially result in higher borrowing costs for the government because there is a strengthened perception that credit is now more “risky”.

“It does mean that it will be more expensive for us to borrow, so that will be an even greater incentive for us to limit the amount of money that we borrow. Borrowing costs will go up, but as a government, you are still able to negotiate the terms of how you borrow,” he said.

Halkitis also pointed out that the downgrade will have a potential adverse affect on attracting investors.

“There are some investors who can only invest in investment grade products. So, you would have a smaller market so to speak. You are not eliminated, but you know there will just be certain classes of investors that are prohibited from investing in anything other than investment grade,” he said.

Among other things, S&P expressed concerns about the government’s continued spending, despite an increase in revenue resulting from the introduction of value-added tax (VAT).

Although VAT helped the government “significantly”, Halkitis contended that the country has been running at a deficit for a number of years, making reference to the $500 million-plus deficit that the Christie administration was faced with in 2012.

Halkitis said a lot of the VAT revenue went toward closing the deficit’s gap in an effort to move toward a “balanced position”.

Government spending, however, has continued to rise and Halkitis said it is a result of “significant pressure” arising from the “nature of our economy” and the need to “duplicate” certain services within the public sector.

“One significant challenge that we are having is that we continuously have to upgrade infrastructure in the Family Islands.

“On the horizon, we are going to have to make very soon significant investments in several airports in the Family Islands to bring them up to FAA standard or risk losing certification. That is going to be a significant investment,” Halkitis said.

He added the government also had to make significant investments in the defense force and the national carrier Bahamasair

“We have established a central procurement unit to centralize the amount of government spending, to save on costs and eliminate some disparity so we don’t have people paying vastly different prices for the same thing,” the minister said.

Halkitis continued to defend the government’s position on the downgrade, asserting that it did not agree with S&P’s credit opinion.

He said the downgrade does not mean the government “cannot pay its bills”, and would “somehow be forced into actions like mandatory cutting of staff or reduction of services”.

“It does not mean that they can dictate to us what we can do. It does not mean that there is going to be some action on our currency, or some implications to devaluation because our reserves are strong. They are actually up this year over last year,” Halkitis asserted.

He said the government would continue to get its finances “together”.



