Consolidated Water commits to Windsor Field overhaul
CHESTER ROBARDS
Senior Business Reporter
Published: Dec 22, 2016

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., the BISX and Nasdaq-listed water supply company, has committed to an $8.9 million overhaul of the infrastructure at New Providence’s Windsor Field plant, as a term of its recently signed letter of acceptance to oversee the island’s water supply for the next 15 years, according to information acquired by marketexclusive.com.

Under the agreement, Consolidated Water, as part of the terms of a contract signed with The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) on December 13, agreed to complete capital improvements to the Windsor Field plant.

A benefit of the new deal will come in the form of an 18-percent reduction in the per-gallon price of water, “excluding the pass-through energy component”, to WSC-connected homes, the website revealed, and under the agreement Consolidated Water will be responsible for supplying a minimum of 14 million gallons per week, under a “build, own and operate agreement”.

Financial information posted by the website showed that Consolidated Water’s operation at the Windsor Field plant generated revenues of $4 million during the first three quarters of 2016.

Consolidated Water is a developer and operator of seawater desalination plants and has operated in The Bahamas for some 20 years.

The company and WSC intend to sign a formal agreement, including amendments to the former supply agreement, for the 15-year water supply deal, and will execute services and operate under the letter of acceptance until such time, marketexclusive.com revealed.

“The company and the WSC intend to execute a formal amendment to the water supply agreement, until which point the letter of acceptance together with the company’s proposal will serve as a binding agreement.”

 

 


Quick Links