Turnquest: S&P downgrade confirms economy in a mess

Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) Peter Turnquest issued a statement yesterday lambasting the Perry Christie administration for the country’s fourth downgrade in four years, which led to a “junk status” designation by credit ratings agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P). In his statement he outlined his party’s plan to right-end The Bahamas’ foundering economy.

Turnquest, who is also the MP for East Grand Bahama, called the government’s handling of the Bahamian economy “inept”, and said the government’s fiscal policies have led the country to the “edge of an economic precipice”.

He said S&P’s recent downgrade has proven that the PLP-led government has produced policies that “cannot be relied upon” and equated the government’s spending to that of “drunken sailors”.

“They (S&P) confirmed that our fiscal and economic affairs are in a mess, and the fact is we cannot expect the architects of this economic malaise to get us out of the problem,” said Turnquest.

“They cannot be trusted. They talk a good talk, but the facts betray their words. It is unforgivable that despite $1 billion in VAT revenue, fiscal deficits are still rising.”

In the wake of the S&P news, Turnquest offered up the FNM’s solutions to the problems currently facing the country’s economy. S&P’s major concern was the country’s ability to grow its economy in the near to medium term.

“With respect to economic growth, an FNM government will create the environment for new and existing Bahamian entrepreneurs to flourish,” said Turnquest.

“That will be done through a number of means, including tax incentives, government guaranteed loans and other creative measures. Of course, we will reverse the trend of our declining ease of doing business ranking. It is unforgivable that in a challenging economic environment, such as we have, the PLP government is making starting and doing business harder.”

Turnquest explained that another major initiative will be the creation of a national infrastructure fund, funded by the government, private Bahamians and foreign participants, aimed at reducing the government’s capital budget deficit.

“It will result in both improving and modernizing of our current infrastructure while diversifying our economy and creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and high paying jobs,” Turnquest said.

This type of escrow fund could be beneficial to government in times of natural disasters. The S&P report cited the government’s fiscal constraints due to the passage of two devastating hurricanes in 2015 and 2016, and pointed to those constraints as one of the indicators that could stall the country’s near-term growth, and which has negatively influenced 2016’s economic position.

Turnquest contended that the FNM will keep its “fiscal affairs” in order if it becomes the next government of The Bahamas, a line that has become a cookie-cutter campaign promise to the Bahamian people through successive governments.

“We will ensure that there is greater transparency and accountability,” he said.

“Moreover, we will achieve real economic diversification through a energy revolution which will be pursued immediately, not 4.5 years into our term; exploitation of our natural resources by and for the benefit of Bahamians; inspiring a cultural renewal, among other measures.

“Within the tourism sector, exponential growth and increased per capita tourist spend will be achieved as we expose the world to our rich culture in New Providence and all our Family Islands.”



