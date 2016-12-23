Flash Friday brings a boost to Grand Bahama economy

The city of Freeport and surrounding areas were abuzz with the introduction of the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s (GBPA) Invest Grand Bahama Small Business Bureau’s “Flash Friday”. The event, which took place on Friday, December 16, emulated the United States’ Black Friday involving many participating businesses, all licensees of the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

Shoppers were able to benefit from flash sales, door busters, discounted prices and prizes everywhere throughout the city with purchased items receiving as much as up to 75 percent off at the counter. “The response from the business community was excellent. Licensees expressed their appreciation for GBPA pushing the buy local, shop at home initiative, and we were especially pleased with how business operators went above and beyond to support the initiative with their sales by buying into Flash Friday. It was an amazing response,” said Business Services Manager with the GBPA LaShawn Dames.

For organizers of the event, it was all about ensuring an economic surge particularly during the holiday season, which many residents choose to spend abroad. “Freeport Flash Friday is about us as Bahamians supporting and building our local economy; it’s about encouraging residents to shop local, and to invest in our economy by supporting local businesses,” added Dames.

For merchants taking part in the Flash Friday initiative, it was more than worth it. “I believe the introduction of this effort will reap huge rewards for businesses throughout Freeport in the years to come. The start, which is taking place this year, could not have come at a better time. We look forward to taking part again next year,” said one merchant.

“The Flash Friday initiative is just magnificent,” said Monique Ewing, human resources and marketing assistant for Colombian

Emeralds and Pandora, Port Lucaya Marketplace. “We were so happy to take part, it certainly paid off.”

Stores participating in Flash Friday covered a wide range of areas, from jewelry to household items, to car parts and clothing. Paint Fair’s Leslie Baptista stated of the initiative, “We were happy to partner with the Grand Bahama Port Authority, and grateful to be in the position to offer Grand Bahamians extra special discounts, especially in light of what happened this year with Hurricane Matthew. I believe in doing so we are able to contribute to the growth of the Grand Bahama community and ultimately keep it going.”

A local merchant stated, “It’s all about meeting the needs of our customers, while stimulating the economy. Millions of our Bahamian dollars are spent annually in the United States, especially Florida and if we can keep that money here at home, we’re all for it.”

While this year marked the first for Flash Friday, it will not be the last. “Each year our goal is to make it bigger and better,” said Dames.

Flash Friday was the second of three events in the “December to Remember” calendar line-up, which the Invest Grand Bahama Small Business Bureau has sponsored. The first was the Drive-In Movie Night in conjunction with the Downtown Freeport Business Association held on December, 9th. The third and final installment of the three events will take place with Midnight Madness and Christmas Character Parade on Friday, December 23rd, throughout the downtown area beginning at 12 p.m.



