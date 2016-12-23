Public debt-to-GDP ratio increases to 85.3 percent

The public debt-to-GDP ratio increased to 85.3 percent, according to The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ (CBOB) September 2016 Quarterly Economic Report (QER) published yesterday.

Other gross domestic product (GDP) estimates recorded were direct charge and national debt ratios for September 2016, which stood at 67.6 percent and 75.8 percent, respectively.

The bank, in collaboration with the Department of Statistics (DOS), provided the statistics in that report.

The regulator noted, however, that in the absence of “actual quarterly GDP data, the ratios presented should be taken as broad estimates of the relevant debt ratios and are therefore subject to revision”. The bank also noted that the 2016 estimates were derived from International Monetary Fund projections.

The report pointed out that the government’s overall deficit deteriorated during the first quarter of financial year (FY) 2016/2017.

The deficit’s increase was a reflection of “broad-based gains” in expenditure by 7.2 percent to $536.4 million.

The increase in expenditure negated the rise in revenue to $450.4 million.

As a result, the deficit increased by approximately 37 percent ($86 million) for the first quarter of the fiscal year, relative to the comparable period of FY2015/16.

In terms of spending, the bank said, “growth in total expenditure reflected increases in both current and capital outlays, of 2.2 percent ($10.3 million) and 64.2 percent ($25.5 million), to $471.2 million and $65.1 million, respectively, while net lending transactions were negligible”.

Although the government’s contingent liabilities were reduced by 1.6 percent over the previous quarter, it rose 0.2 percent on a year-by-year basis to $730.8 million.

“As a consequence, the national debt — which includes contingent liabilities — grew by $65.5 million (one percent) over the three-month period, and by $262.5 million (four percent) relative to the prior year, to $6,776.6 million,” said the Central Bank.

Interest payments on debt firmed by 7.2 percent ($4.8 million) to $71.7 million, owing primarily to higher outlays on the external side, according to the report.

“In contrast, consumption spending fell by 2.9 percent ($6.8 million) to $225.3 million, due to a decline in purchases of goods and services of 18 percent ($11.5 million) to $52.4 million, which outweighed the 2.8 percent ($4.8 million) increase in personal emoluments, to $172.9 million,” the report added.

Amid government spending, the report stated that tax receipts went up by 1.6 percent to $398.6 million.

“The robust VAT intake which occurred in the first quarter of FY2015/16, trended downwards towards more normal levels in the current period, leading to a reduction in this category by $5.2 million (3.2 percent) to $160.3 million,” noted the Central Bank.

In addition, tax receipts from other “unallocated” taxes fell by $12.7 million (52 percent) to $11.7 million and revenue from property taxes decreased by $1.9 million (15 percent) to $11 million.



