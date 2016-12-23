Central Bank: No pressure on Bahamian dollar following S&P downgrade

According to The Central Bank of The Bahamas, the downgrade by credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s will “not exert pressure” on the value of the Bahamian dollar and its fixed exchange rate regime with the U.S. dollar.

Central Bank Governor John Rolle said recently that The Bahamas’ foreign currency reserves are firm and above 2015 levels. He noted that the outlook for those reserves in the near term look strong, based on inflows from the insurance sector and increased activity in the hotel and resort sector.

“The Bahamian dollar remains supported by the Central Bank’s external reserves, for which the outlook is for stable to incrementally firming balances” said the Central Bank in a press release.

“In this regard, net foreign exchange earnings prospects for The Bahamas have been enhanced by the expected increase in hotel sector capacity during 2017 and 2018.

“In the near term, external balances will also be supported by reinsurance inflows for private sector rebuilding in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.”

Rolle said the bank has tremendous liquidity to access currency if it needs it.

“Our reserves have always been at levels that have helped us to feel comfortable,” he said.

“We continue to push for them to be higher on average, but you cannot do that independent of economic activity.”

He revealed that The Bahamas holds close to $1 billion in U.S. currency, which represents an increase over year-end 2015.

The Central Bank release explained that the country’s credit rating downgrade will, however, affect the level of interest this country incurs on its debt.

“The adjustment in the country’s credit rating by Standard & Poor’s reflects the agency’s assessment of economic prospects, including the expected pace of growth estimates relative to the government’s fiscal consolidation imperatives and developments within the banking sector,” the release stated. “It will, however, cause increases in the interest costs on some existing external debt and present some higher costs for new debt.”



