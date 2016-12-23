BPL’s fuel charge up 21.1% in third quarter

Amid a global increase in oil prices, Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) fuel charge firmed by 21.1 percent over the third quarter of 2016 to $11.27 per kilowatt hour (kWh), but declined sharply by 25.8 percent on an annual basis, according to The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ (CBOB) Quarterly Economic Review (QER) for September 2016.

The regulator said the rise in domestic energy costs was “in line” with the upward trend in crude oil prices over the third quarter.

During the three-month period, the report stated that the average cost for both diesel and gasoline increased by 7.8 percent and 4.7 percent to $3.59 and $4.03 per gallon, while on an annual basis, prices declined by 11.6 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, domestic inflation — as measured by changes in the All-Bahamas Retail Price Index — firmed by 0.8 percentage points in the third quarter to 1.2 percent, in comparison to the same period of 2015, reflecting the recent uptrend in global oil prices.

The report pointed out that the average costs for transportation accelerated by 5.8 percentage points to 8.6.

“Similarly, the index for housing, water, gas, electricity and ‘other’ fuels — the largest segment — advanced by 1.6 percent, a reversal from a decline of 1.1 percent in the previous year, while education inflation firmed to 1.6 percent from 0.5 percent,” said CBOB.

Price declines were experienced by a number of other indices on a year-by-year basis.

“In a modest offset, average price declines were registered for restaurant and hotels, food and non-alcoholic beverages, recreation and culture, alcohol beverages, tobacco and narcotics, health and furnishing, and household equipment and routine household maintenance, by 3.9 percent, 2.1 percent, one percent, 0.5 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, compared to respective increases of 0.6 percent, 0.3 percent, one percent, 0.8 percent, 4.2 percent and 0.2 percent a year earlier, while the falloff in communication costs remained at 0.1 percent.

“Further, average price gains slowed for miscellaneous goods and services and clothing and footwear by 0.8 and 0.4 percentage points to 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively,” the report stated.



