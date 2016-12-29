Flow TV for everyone

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) yesterday officially unveiled its mobile television app, “FLOW to Go”, with twenty-nine channels. As a special introductory offer, FLOW to Go will be offered free for thirty days to all BTC customers with a mobile data subscription.

FLOW to Go currently offers twenty-nine channels with a unique mix of local, international, radio and sports channels. This new service offers complete convergence, as customers are able to access FLOW to Go through a variety of mediums, including mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

BTC CEO Leon Williams said, “Today is another blue letter day in the history of BTC, as we are the first to launch mobile television services. With over 300,000 mobile subscribers, the introduction of ‘FLOW to Go’, has made BTC the widest distributor, with the largest national footprint, offering modern, on demand television services. Customers all the way in Rum Cay and Inagua can access television where they want and when they want to. This is unparalleled for customers that are still without television services in some of the Family Islands. We have moved beyond the standard and the status quo of providing mobile services, to now providing entertainment on demand.”

“We have launched the service with twenty-nine channels, and the team is currently seeking to expand this offer in the upcoming weeks. What is particularly amazing, is that all mobile customers with a data subscription will be able to access FLOW to Go absolutely free for the next thirty days. So whether you are on the go, traveling overseas, you are able to access FLOW to Go services free of charge,” Williams continued.

BTC has been trialing FLOW to Go services since August. All customers with residential FLOW TV services already have access to this new phenomenon. To access Flow to Go, customers can visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, search for the FLOW to Go App, follow the simple activation steps and be ready to watch FLOW TV within minutes.

BTC introduced FLOW TV services in January to the island of Bimini. Since then, the company has pursued an aggressive strategy of introducing television services across the country. To date, residents in Bimini, Inagua, Eastern New Providence, Rum Cay, San Salvador, segments of Long Island and Grand Bahama are enjoying FLOW TV services.

In 2015, BTC’s parent company, Cable & Wireless Communications acquired Columbus Networks. As a result of this partnership BTC was able deliver a more enhanced, modern television solution. In 2016, Liberty Global, the world’s largest international TV and broadband company, acquired Cable & Wireless Communications.

BTC is the first quad play provider in The Bahamas. The company offers a full suite of landline, internet, mobile and television services allowing customers to stay connected throughout The Bahamas.



