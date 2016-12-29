No date yet for Memories Grand Bahama reopening

Memories Grand Bahama, a major hotel on that island with room inventory of almost 500, has now been closed for eleven weeks and its managing company Blue Diamond Resorts told Guardian Business that it could not commit to an opening date since the passage of Hurricane Matthew.

Blue Diamond Resorts expressed its frustration with property owner Hutchison Whampoa to finalize a reopening date for the resort and to confirm when repairs would be made from damage incurred by Hurricane Matthew.

In a statement sent to Guardian Business, Blue Diamond said its parent company Sunwing Travel Group “could not commit” to an opening date for Memories Grand Bahama.

“We are still waiting for our landlord Hutchinson Whampoa to confirm when appropriate repairs will be made to the resort.”

As a result of the resort’s prolonged closure, Sunwing Airlines was “forced to reduce the number of flights temporarily”.

However, Blue Diamond explained that the remainder of hotels on the island that are open were able to help the airline secure “enough” rooms to fly throughout the interim period.

“We are now in the tenth week since Hurricane Matthew and we are growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of response,” said Blue Diamond last week.

Memories leased the property for seven years from February 2014, with the option

to renew it for another

five years.

“Sunwing Travel Group and this government has worked very hard over the last three years to successfully revitalize the tourism industry in Grand Bahama,” Blue Diamond said.

In November, Prime Minister Perry Christie revealed that Hutchison hired a company to “superintend the exploration as to who would wish to buy” Hutchison’s hotel properties in Grand Bahama which are Lighthouse Pointe, the Grand Lucayan Beach & Golf Resort and Memories Grand Bahama Beach & Casino Resort”.

Guardian Business also understands that during a visit to Hong Kong earlier this month, government officials met with Hutchison about a potential buyer.



