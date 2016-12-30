Popeyes opens second location on Carmichael Road

Nearly one year after introducing the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise to The Bahamas with the opening of its flagship restaurant in Prince Charles, Popeyes has opened its second location on Carmichael Road.

The site, which sports a dual drive thru and snazzy Zydeco design, native to Louisiana, began construction on September 25, 2016. After investing $3 million, and hiring more than 70 new employees, the Carmichael Road location officially opened its doors on the evening of December 20. The response was immediate and the franchise recorded 108 sales within the first 22 minutes.

During the official ribbon cutting ceremony, Chris Tsavoussis, president of Aetos Holdings, thanked members of the Aetos Holdings and Popeyes teams for their dedication in growing the Popeyes brand. Said Tsavoussis, “Thank you for believing in Popeyes. Thank you for standing beside us night after night as we worked to complete this building. Thank you for your loyalty, your dedication and your team spirit.” Tsavoussis went on to thank the Bahamian public for their support.

The ceremony, which was held on December 22, was attended by the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture and Member of Parliament for Carmichael Dr. Daniel Johnson; Deputy Director General of Tourism Ellison ‘Tommy’ Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Cheryl Bachelder, members of the Aetos Holdings team and other invited guests.

Popeyes was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1972 and is the 2nd largest franchisor of quick serve chicken restaurants based on the number of units. The restaurant provides an exciting and distinctive menu, offering flavorful spicy and mild bone-in and boneless chicken, buttermilk biscuits, seafood and signature sides that include dirty “Cajun” rice, Cajun french fries, mashed potatoes with gravy, mac n cheese and cole slaw.



