IDB touts impact NDP could have on long-term growth

The National Development Plan (NDP) could place the Bahamian economy on a sustainable path for long-term growth once several challenges that the plan outlines are addressed, according to the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) Caribbean Quarterly Regional Bulletin December 2016.

“Investment in specific sectors would develop an adequately trained workforce through targeted growth in educational services; improve efficiency and competitiveness of economic-related services, such as air, sea, road transportation, energy generation and distribution; create a sustainable tourism product; and effectively contribute to varied scale foreign infrastructure investment projects,” the IDB states.

The authors of the report concluded that primary expenditure should be restructured toward capital expenditure, which includes investments in education, health and other economic services.

The authors also sought to find out if restructured primary expenditure could be used to enhance growth by taking a closer look at The Bahamas’ fiscal consolidation plans.

“There is sufficient worldwide evidence after the global financial crisis that stimulus packages, primarily including tax cuts and increased spending by governments, can be short-term growth positive and stabilize the economy. However, can a restructured primary expenditure be long-term growth positive within the context of keeping the overall fiscal position stable?” the authors queried.

The IDB report observed that, within the last six periods – 2010/11 to 2015/16 – total spending has increased by 26 percent and current expenditure grew by 27 percent, while capital spending increased by 18 percent.

“Within the functional classification, the largest increases were observed with housing and defense (both doubling), community and social services by 52 percent, while general public service, including general

administration, grew by 32 percent. Education spending is projected to decline, while healthcare spending is estimated to increase by five percent,” the report states.

The report also points out that long-term growth and development are not influenced by current expenditure, which primarily includes consumption of goods and services, personal emoluments, transfers and subsidies: “However, this category was found to be a short-term stimulus for the economy and suited for providing a quick response to exogenous shocks to the economy (including natural disasters).

“Our analysis indicates that a restructuring of primary spending towards targeted sectors can be long-term growth positive while maintaining fiscal prudence and reversing the current trajectory of the national debt.

“Restructuring of primary spending, targeting key sectors with expenditure of capital, education, health, and economic services will significantly contribute to varied scale investment projects and will be long-term growth positive.

“Creative ways must be found that will help to enhance total factor productivity, the key driver of potential growth, while maintaining a balanced fiscal position,” the report notes.



