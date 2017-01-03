Carey: Booming vacation home rentals market a golden opportunity for Bahamians

Government should encourage the development of vacation home rentals advertised on globally renowned websites such as Air BNB as an entrepreneurial endeavor, a prominent realtor told Guardian Business recently. However, the sector needs to be properly regulated and taxed, he said.

Mario Carey, owner of Mario Carey Realty, said these kinds of properties could encourage entrepreneurship while also encouraging more ownership of real estate, with mortgage payments shored-up through the activity of the rental property.

"I talked with RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) to look at lending models with properties that have a long, successful history of doing vacation rentals because it is an income stream, it's a business," Carey said.

"A lot of people build their income, especially on Paradise Island and Harbour Island, on being able to buy condos and rent them out weekly."

However, real estate professionals are concerned about the potential revenue loss for the government on taxes and the potential earning loss for themselves from the largely unregulated market.

Adell Farquharson, a Harbour Island realtor and owner of Briland Soul, said the government's hands-off approach to vacation home rental market means local realtors are missing property management opportunities on real estate owned by foreign second-home owners, who could potentially use foreign property managers to manage their assets, while advertising their properties on sites like Air BNB, channeling money earned locally directly into their foreign accounts.

"The country is losing revenue when we're not regulating these particular markets," Farquharson said.

"All of those funds are going abroad. This is a business that they are operating in our country, and we're not receiving the benefits of it."

Both Carey and Farquharson know this booming market is a golden opportunity for Bahamians "to really make money on our real estate", Farquharson insisted. She recognizes that the government is hardpressed to enforce the vacation home rental market. The central government, though it tried a taxation scheme several years ago, has largely turned a blind eye to the market.

Carey realizes that many vacationers are keen to use sites like Air BNB more than ever now, as those sites allow them to enjoy the authentic experience of a country through the rental of houses and condominiums.

"They (Bahamians) should emulate it," said Carey.

"It’s a favorable way, because the consumer, the tourist, wants that.

"Bahamians should take advantage of buying and operating Air BNBs. Why shouldn't Bahamians make money off of renting their property and compete with the hotels?"

Carey insists that government should be encouraging every Bahamian to own a property that they can rent and make money.



