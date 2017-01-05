GB to experience automated vehicle licensing system in Feb.

Starting the first week of February, customers on Grand Bahama will experience the automated system for vehicle licensing at the Road Traffic Department (RTD). The system, which is part of the $8.3 million modernization project for the department, is expected to have some minor glitches once it is rolled out during the first week. However, Minister of Transport and Aviation Glenys Hanna-Martin said she hopes those glitches will be “kept at a minimum”.

“The new system has a number of outstanding features which will improve efficiency – something that has been missing for a long time. The new system also has significant security components, which will greatly assist the police, insurance companies, the courts, customs and the treasury,” said the transport minister.

The system was first launched in October on New Providence. According to a press statement,” Hanna-Martin admitted that when the new system was first rolled out in New Providence there was a certain degree of confusion and even the word ‘chaotic’ was thrown about.”

“There were long lines, people were frustrated and that was understandable, but since then all of the glitches have been resolved and now when drivers in Nassau go to renew their drivers’ license or to get their cars licensed, people are being efficiently moved through the system,” she said.

“And it would be even more efficient if drivers go to the RTD with the proper paper work, such as passport, driver’s license, NIB card or title deeds to vehicles. But when all of this information is entered into the system, it would be at the best possible entry, from a security point of view,” the minister continued.

Last year, the new vehicle license plates came on board with a new color and letter scheme.

The minister pointed out that the new design was “not just about aesthetics”, but will also include security features.

“The new plates have been designed to be peculiarly receptive to CCTV. In fact, we collaborated with the police department on the design of the new plate. The numbers on the plate have been designed to glow in the dark, which will assist the police and CCTV in identifying a vehicle, even in a situation where there is low light.

“At present the new plates are being created in conjunction with the Ministry of National Security, under the most secure circumstances,” she said.

Customers in Grand Bahama will also experience along with the new license plate, the new driver’s license. Hanna-Martin said the new license will have its “own set of security features”.

“We are looking at doing some other things to improve the information on the new driver’s license, but currently it is a secure, new license. The new card will also be embossed with some of the country’s national symbols and will be covered with the national colors as well,” she explained.

“In Grand Bahama, the first few thousand plates will have the letters GB, followed by the license number. Plates after a certain amount will have the letters FP, followed by the number.

“All of these features have not only been designed with the customers in mind, but also to assist the police on the streets,” Hanna-Martin noted.

The features will be the same across all of the Family Islands.



