Regulations for fly fishing sector

It has been 23 years in the making, but The Bahamas has finally regulated its fly fishing industry, purported to be worth $500 million, according to Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources V. Alfred Gray. Industry professionals say the industry could be worth even more.

The value of fly fishing globally is around $5 billion, Gray revealed during a press conference yesterday, suggesting that it is important for The Bahamas to regulate and govern the sector, which has drawn in more than 400 Bahamian businessmen.

“The flats fishing sector is an important part of The Bahamas’ tourism product and is responsible for the employment of hundreds of Bahamians throughout The Bahamas,” said Gray.

“Because this sector was not governed by any form of regulations, those involved in the industry acted as they desired, without rules or regulations and without any safeguards for conservation and sustainability of the industry. This position, we believe, could not be continued.”

He added that The Bahamas might have been the last country in the region to implement a regulatory regime for the fly fishing industry, a move local industry professionals told Guardian Business, under condition of anonymity, that has angered many fly fishing associations throughout the United States.

Prescott Smith, president of the Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association, said he has fought for almost 12 years for the sector to be regulated, and commended Gray and the government for finally championing what will lead to the protection of the industry and

environment, and more government revenues.

Gray said the government and the fly fishing industry decided license fees would be as nominal as possible, with local prices ranging between $5 for one day and $40 for an annual license. Foreigners will pay between $15 for one day and $60 for an annual pass.

The revenue from those licenses will be split between the government and an environmental fund that will protect the flats where fly fishing and bonefishing are done.

The new regulations for the sector were created via a collaboration by the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association, the Ministry of Immigration, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Office of the Attorney General and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Smith said the industry continues to grow, and with 400 guides the sector is in need of more. Those new guides will have to be trained under the new regulations and all licensed fishing guides will have to pay $100 per year.

Gray reminded press conference attendees that commercial fishing is not allowed on the flats where fly fishing is carried out and penalties are in place for anyone who violates the license requirement for fly fishing. Fines of up to $2,000 or six weeks imprisonment are the upper limits for breaches of the regulations. Wardens, appointed under the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, will police the flats.

“These regulations will require all persons using the flats, such as guides, anglers and DIY(ers), to have a license issued by the Department of Marine Resources, or the family island administrators in the Family Islands,” said Gray.



