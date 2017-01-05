NHI’s third phase on track for early part of 2017

Phase three of National Health Insurance (NHI), primary care benefits, is on track to be implemented in the early part of this year, said NHI Project Manager Dr. Delon Brennen.

Brennen said phase four, select catastrophic coverage, and phase three are being worked on in “tandem” in order to avoid waiting until phase three is completed. However, he could not give an exact date as to when primary care benefits will be implemented.

He said the NHI Secretariat is currently meeting with individual primary care providers in order to discuss compensation and reimbursement models.

“We do continue to meet with all providers that look to be a part of NHI as we roll out primary care,” Brennan told Guardian Business.

Brennen also pointed out that the National Insurance Board (NIB) is “very much” on board and the NHI team continues to meet with the board.

Permanent Secretary for NHI Peter Deveaux-Isaacs said in a press statement: “We are proud of the progress we’ve made in 2016 as we get closer each day to fulfilling our commitment to Bahamians, that is to bring modern, affordable and accessible healthcare to all, on the road to universal health coverage. There is much more work ahead, but we are excited to continue to work hard to ensure the successful, continued rollout of NHI Bahamas in 2017.

“In the new year, the NHI Secretariat will continue to work and engage productively with primary care providers to ensure they are educated on the process of registering as NHI-certified primary care providers in January 2017, and will also continue to support Bahamians to ensure they are ready for enrolment in NHI Bahamas.”

It noted that progress made in regards to the implementation of NHI includes provider workshops, continuing the consultative process with stakeholders, closing the bids on the RFP relating to the public insurer and wellness provider, completing the draft regulations to facilitate the enrolment process, and launching hiring to support the NHI Authority”.



