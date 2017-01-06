Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce appoints new board of directors

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce held the first meeting of its new board of directors on Wednesday, where the new slate of business leaders reviewed the chamber’s work of the past year and began to lay out its plans for 2017.

The afternoon retreat was an opportunity for the incoming board members to become familiar with the business organization's work for the new year. Newly elected President Mick Holding led the meeting, held at Pelican Bay's convention center in Lucaya, Grand Bahama. The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce is made up of local volunteer business leaders, working to promote and support business development in an effort to encourage growth and expansion in the Grand Bahama economy within a healthy and clean community environment.



