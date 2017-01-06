BAMSI lettuce makes a splash at Atlantis expo

Key members of the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute’s (BAMSI) marketing and distribution team attended the Atlantis Hurricane Recovery Expo, held in December 2016. The expo, an initiative of Atlantis’ ‘We Care’ program, was held to assist team members who were affected by Hurricane Matthew. The event gave the institute an opportunity to connect with hundreds of Bahamians, sharing with them how they can grow stronger through better quality food, education and an interest in farming.

BAMSI’s booth showcased a variety of fresh field greens including lettuce, thyme and basil grown in North Andros, along with processed items, such as jams that are manufactured locally. The booth also provided literature on the institute, its academic arm and various agriculture programs, including the Associated Farmers Programme (AFP), which is open to small and backyard farmers.

Spearheaded by the resort’s Health and Safety Department, the expo saw some 600 staff members visit a wide range of vendors who shared their products and services with the team members. Joining BAMSI at the event were financial service providers, the National Emergency Management Agency, Maid for a Day, Physiotherapy Services, Mandara Spa and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. The aim of the expo was to provide employees with resources they could tap into as they work to achieve a level of normalcy in their lives again.

“We were well-organized and represented,” Curlean Major, BAMSI marketing manager assistant, said. “From the opening of the expo to its closing we were bombarded by Atlantis staff who were looking for information on BAMSI and our education programs. Our lettuce was also a big success with the Atlantis staff. We were able to provide them with several types; Red Leaf, Concept, La Rosa and Tropicana.”



