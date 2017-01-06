BNT expresses concerns about potential sand mining for Florida beaches

Executive Director of the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) Eric Carey said he does not think the government would encourage or allow anybody to take sand off local beaches in The Bahamas, in light of recent news that The Bahamas is being considered a potential go-to for sand to help shore up some parts of Florida’s eroding coast line.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday Carey said, “Some people are of the view that there is a lot of it and sufficient quantities to exploit.

“The issue is, do we have sufficient sand to continue to replenish our beaches naturally and then be able to exploit it?”

In a letter sent to Guardian Business yesterday, BNT reached out to Minister of Environment and Housing Kenred Dorsett to help address some of the organization’s concerns on the matter.

The letter pointed out that sand is understood to be “vital” for the replenishment of Bahamian beaches and for the flats fishing industry.

“Whilst the BNT is aware that sand is considered a renewable resource, we would like to caution that a comprehensive study be undertaken. Such a study would inform proper environmental safeguards needed before consideration of expansion of the sand mining industry is considered,” the letter stated.

The BNT also sought to highlight the importance of sand as a natural resource through its impact on climate change by ocean acidification.

“We know that the increase on carbon dioxide levels being absorbed into the water will increase the acidity of the marine environment and this will not bode well for the organisms that produce a calcium carbonate structure, such as the Queen Conch. However, the massive sand deposits in The Bahamas act as a buffer to this increase in acidity and therefore sand could be The Bahamas’ best line of defense against the increase in acidity in the marine environment,” said the BNT.

The organization noted that a number of queries have been received on the matter and it wrote the letter in anticipation of receiving information to provide as responses.



