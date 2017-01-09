University of The Bahamas students gain work experience at Resorts World Bimini

BIMINI – A pilot partnership project between the University of The Bahamas (UB) and Resorts World Bimini (RWB), which resulted in six students gaining work experience at the four-star resort during the holidays, has been deemed a success, so much so that it could potentially lead to a viable program and future employment opportunities.

The UB Hospitality and Tourism Institute students were assigned to one of several food and beverage outlets at the resort during the busy holiday season, gaining invaluable knowledge as they worked side-by-side with industry professionals in the fast-paced environment of a professional kitchen. RWB furnished a gratuitous experience for the students, including food, lodging and travel. The company also provided the standard industry wages and a Christmas bonus for their time spent in its outlets.

Culinary arts student Jodeisha Forbes, who was assigned to banquet preparation in the Hilton at Resorts World Bimini’s main kitchen, was excited for the opportunity to learn from working chefs.

“This has given me an idea of what it is like to work in a real kitchen and not just at the university. I am confident it will help me to get jobs once I graduate, now that I have this practical experience.”

Regene Rolle, whose duties included prepping for the banquet and cooking for lunch, described the experience as pleasurable and exciting.

“This work experience will help advance my educational career because it gives me a taste of what to expect in a real kitchen. I’ve learned a lot about the culinary industry in general and the hotel kitchen in particular where most famous culinary chefs start out.”

Phillease Cooper was assigned to the kitchen of the Hemingway’s Sport Bar and Restaurant in the RWB Casino. She says that one of the most important things she learned was multi-tasking.

“I learned how to master dovetailing, which will help me in the long term,” she said. “I also learned techniques which will make cooking easier and faster while maintaining safety.”

Executive Chef Georg Paulussen was impressed with the students’ work ethic and skill set.

“The students were all very professional, well-groomed and very eager to work and learn,” he said. “It was a great experience for everyone involved, as all the students represented the university exceptionally well.”

Acting Executive Director of UB Hospitality and Tourism Institute Dr. Sophia A. Rolle was pleased to hear that the students successfully applied the principles they learned in class to the industry.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to Resorts World Bimini for their partnership and for taking such good care of our students,” said Dr. Rolle. “As a result of this program, our students are now better prepared to pursue a culinary career. We look forward to discussing further how we can make this a more sustainable program.”

The students were immersed in the work environment for one week beginning December 27, 2016.



