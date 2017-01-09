Stellar still ‘very much interested’ in landfill

Stellar Energy Ltd. said in a press release on Friday that it is still "very much interested" in taking over the operations at the New Providence landfill, since Renew Bahamas ceased management of the site.

Stellar is the company at the heart of the controversial letter of intent (LOI) signed by Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells when he was parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Works on July 4, 2014. Wells was fired over the matter and left the Progressive Liberal Party for the Free National Movement a year later.

However, Stellar is back with the intention of taking over the landfill and beginning the process of turning New Providence's waste into energy, as is done in many countries across the world.

"It is our intention, once approvals are granted, to mine that site and build a fully functional waste-to-energy plant," the release said.

"As part of our plan, the entire dump site would be remediated and sanitized, putting an end to obnoxious fumes from burning trash."

Stellar had sought to do studies at the landfill while Renew was still managing the site, but company officials were denied access to do their work. Now that the landfill is back in the hands of government, Stellar said it intends to move swiftly with plans that had gotten underway three years ago.

“Stellar Energy Ltd. has not walked away from plans for the site; in fact our efforts to transform the landfill have only intensified," Stellar's release said.

“Since Renew Bahamas ceased management of the facilities, the hardworking staff of the Department of Environmental Health Services has taken over the day-to-day running of the landfill.”

Stellar, in its press release, also sought to clarify rumors that the company was just another iteration of Renew, saying: "our company is in no way affiliated with Renew Bahamas or its previous management contract at that site".

Stellar's move to turn waste to energy comes as the government continues to liberalize the energy sector in order to make room for more renewable energy options.

"We still believe The Bahamas would benefit tremendously from waste-to-energy technology, which would not only take care of the dump site, but also provide a much needed boost to the energy grid," said Stellar.



