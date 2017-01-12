The Mall at Marathon to continue multimillion-dollar renovation

Under the theme “The excitement is building”, The Mall at Marathon, home to over 100 of Nassau’s finest stores, will continue the multimillion-dollar upgrade of its facilities.

Mall officials announced yesterday that the next phase of the mall’s multi-year initiative will commence this month, with the renovation and remodeling of the wing that extends from Center Court to Kelly’s House and Home, as well as the entrances located at BEC/BPL and QBC/BTC.

Mall officials noted the continuation of its capital improvement project as part of its multi-phased renovation and enhancement program that started in spring 2015. Last year, the mall remodeled its main entrance and a section of the mall corridor. It also added over 150 new parking spaces and reconfigured two parking lots and drive lanes, which has led to a major improvement in traffic flow, according to Bob Stevenson, the mall’s general manager. Stevenson reported that additional road improvements will take place throughout 2017.

Ian Fleming, architect at Bruce LaFleur & Associates, said “We are all very pleased to appoint Cavalier Construction as the general contractor to undertake the remodel of this wing of the mall.”

Fleming reported that the retail enhancements will bring modern updates to this mall. Additional focus will be placed on the retail stores within the construction zone to undertake the installation of new storefronts that will complement the overall ambience of the mall.

Parts of Cavalier Construction's work will be done around the clock in order to keep all mall stores in the construction zone open. Cavalier has pledged that construction will be performed in such a way as to minimize interference during operating hours.

“Although the mall will be undergoing major changes during the renovation, all stores in the construction zone will remain open for business”, said Carla Moss-Fitzgerald, marketing coordinator at the mall. “The ongoing capital improvements are just another way that we continue to deliver on our commitment to provide a quality shopping experience to our shoppers”, she added.



