Carnival adds Princess Cays to itinerary of six ships

Princess Cays, a private port of call at the southern end of Eleuthera, was added to the itineraries of six Carnival Cruise Line ships beginning in May 2017.

The cruise line giant is expected to make 40 calls to Princess Cays in 2017 and 98 the following year, according to a press statement released yesterday.

The 40-acre cruise port is owned and operated by Carnival's sister company, Princess Cruises.

President of Carnival Cruise Line Christine Duffy said, “At Carnival, we're always looking for new and exciting destinations for our guests, and Princess Cays is a beautiful island paradise with gorgeous beaches and an array of 'fun-in-the-sun' activities that our guests will really enjoy experiencing on their vacation.”

Carnival also has operations at Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk (Turks & Caicos), Puerta Maya (Cozumel), Mahogany Bay (Roatan) and Amber Cove (Dominican Republic).

According to the statement, “Princess Cays will be featured on the following Carnival itineraries in 2017: select seven-day cruises aboard Carnival Pride from Baltimore; five-day voyages aboard Carnival Ecstasy from Charleston, S.C.; eight-day sailings on Carnival Conquest from Fort Lauderdale; five-day voyages on Carnival Elation from Jacksonville, Florida; four-day voyages aboard Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral, Florida; and four-day cruises aboard Carnival Sensation from Miami.

The facility has bars, restaurants and retail shops with local crafts, souvenirs and artwork.

“Princess Cays is connected by a series of paved paths that lead to palm tree-dotted beaches where clamshells and private bungalows are available for rent. A variety of shore excursions – from dune buggy adventures and glass bottom boat tours to paddle boarding, windsurfing and kayaking – are also available,” the statement states.

Various operational enhancements are currently underway.



