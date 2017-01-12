Bahamian airlines soon exempt from FAA overflight fees

Bahamian airlines taking off and landing in The Bahamas will soon be exempt from paying overflight fees to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and The Bahamas could soon be collecting millions in overflight fees for the public coffers when it takes over its own airspace, Prime Minister Perry Christie announced yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference on the matter at the Office of the Prime Minister, Christie revealed that the government has been in negotiations with the FAA since 2014 on this historic deal, and according to the prime minister and Minister of Transport and Aviation Glenys Hanna-Martin, the deal could be finalized before the general election rolls around. The deal would call for the FAA to manage The Bahamas’ airspace for 10 years until the country is prepared to manage it autonomously.

“We have finally made an effort to come to grips with privileges and opportunities that the country has, and to be able to have a more meaningful participation in the administration of it,” Christie said. The Bahamas will soon be expanding its airspace to match maritime boundaries, according to Christie, who added that the FAA in its management deal with The Bahamas will continue to have the responsibility of search and rescue in The Bahamas in the case of an airline crash.

Hanna-Martin could not yet say how much the management contract with the FAA will be, or how much the country stands to make annually when it takes control of its airspace, but numbers as high as $30 million have been passed around when conversations about The Bahamas taking over its own airspace began. Christie revealed that over a recent three-year period Bahamasair remitted to the FAA more than $1 million.

“Notwithstanding our independence, Bahamasair has continued to pay the FAA for the right to fly within The Bahamas and the revenue earned to this point has been retained by the FAA,” Christie said.

Local and foreign airlines, even small local airlines that do not operate outside of The Bahamas, were required to pay the FAA overflight fees. However, when the initial agreement with the FAA goes into effect, local airlines that take off and land in The Bahamas will no longer feel that financial strain – a cost that could reach close to $100,000 annually, depending on flight frequency.

Despite these overhead savings for local airlines, Christie could not say if airline passengers will feel the savings, especially from the government subsidized Bahamasair. “It is a matter for the airlines to look at the bottom line and make a determination,” he said.

Christie said these advancements will enhance the local aviation industry. In order for The Bahamas to expand its flight information region (a specified region of airspace in which a flight information service and an alerting service are provided), millions will have to be invested in the aviation sector in areas such as technology and training, which Christie said will be part of the agreements with the FAA over the 10-year period.

“The agreement will include technical assistance and training,” Christie said.

Christie said the FAA’s management of The Bahamas’ airspace predates independence and remained that way ever since.



