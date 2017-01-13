Govt building new post office, refurbishing General Post Office

Minister of Labor and National Insurance Shane Gibson said yesterday the government has entered into a public-private partnership (PPP) to construct a new post office at the independence shopping center opposite A.F. Adderley Junior High School.

In addition, Gibson told Guardian Business that the government is currently spending money to refurbish the General Post Office. However, he could not comment on the cost of the new PPP agreement.

Gibson added that the government has already entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to construct a new facility for the Road Traffic Department (RTD), which was previously located at the Clarence A. Bain Building.

The new RTD is expected to be relocated to the former Oil Max building on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

Gibson’s comments came on the sidelines of the signing of the MOU for the national training and development of the public service at the University of The Bahamas (UOB).

During his address at the event, Gibson highlighted the importance of human capital for the country.

He cited the State of the Nation Report (SNR), which noted that the development of The Bahamas would depend on four key pillars: human capital, governance, natural and built environments, and the economy itself.

Gibson said the report also noted that human capital is about people, how they are educated, how they work, how they get along, and how they are supported during times of need.

“People are the first pillar. A country’s human capital is the sum of its people’s education, skills, and training and their ability to use knowledge in their work,” Gibson pointed out.

He was asked about the government’s efforts to improve public infrastructure while developing human capital in the public sector.

He said, “We are also investing in infrastructure while investing in human capital. We are doing both at the same time. As a part of our charter for governance, we spoke to public officers working in adverse conditions.”



