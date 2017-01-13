Govt, UOB sign MOU for national training and development of public service

The government and the University of The Bahamas (UOB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) yesterday for the national training and development of the public service. The MOU is intended to facilitate the training of civil servants. Courses offered to public sector workers will be benchmarked and will meet best practice guidelines.

Key speakers at the event were President of UOB Dr. Rodney Smith and Minister of Labor and National Insurance Shane Gibson.

Smith said the MOU would provide training, professional development and policy research and development opportunities for the Ministry of Public Service’s staff and help to foster greater academic collaboration.

“We will use this partnership to promote scholarship, conducting joint research activities that form policies using data driven information, and collaborating in the production of scholarly documents to provide a sustainable forum for continued public sector growth and development,” said Smith.

Gibson added that the MOU would emanate useful research on skills needed in the public sector and processes that need to be reviewed and eliminated, amended, or strengthened.

Gibson also acknowledged that the government is aware of challenges faced in today’s global corporate culture.

Some things he mentioned were security breaches, outdated legislation and processes, lack of customer satisfaction and an apathetic workforce.

These events have signaled the government’s intent to provide for continuous, meaningful, relevant training and skills development for its employees, according to Gibson.

“We in the government recognize that the benefits of this partnership are incomparable,” he said.



