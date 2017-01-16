Royal Fidelity Bahamas Economic Outlook to feature five internationally renowned speakers

Now in its third year, the Royal Fidelity Bahamas Economic Outlook continues to grow year-on-year and bring insightful speakers and topics to Bahamian professionals.

The event will take place at the Atlantis resort on January 31 and will feature five internationally renowned guest speakers. The conference's theme for 2017 is "Economic stagnation: Finding a path to growth".

President of Royal Fidelity Michael Anderson said the global and Bahamian economies have been in the "doldrums" for the past several years, and he considers the recent Brexit vote and election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States change agents for the global economy, though he did not say whether good or bad.

"If you're interested in finding out about those issues, please come to the conference," said Anderson.

This year the conference has been accredited by the Continuing Professional

Development (CPD) Group; individuals can acquire CPD hours while at the forum.

Aliv, which is one of the conference's sponsors, will bring multimedia capabilities to the event, including live streaming of the conference.

"This underscores Aliv's focus to strengthen relationships in the business community and throughout the territory and develop long-term, sustainable partnerships," said Aliv Chief Partner Alan Bates.

Some of the topics for the Tuesday conference are "What's going on in the economy and why economic growth is so easy to achieve", "Brexit: Risks and opportunities for the Caribbean", and “U.S. China affairs and the local impact of China's economic slowdown".

"The global economy has taken blow after blow in recent years," said Anderson in a Royal Fidelity Press release.

"In the U.S. for example, sales demand continues to decelerate, causing experts to fear a recession. Locally, The Bahamas has experienced an economic downgrade, and has been impacted negatively by political instability and the devastation of natural disasters like Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew.

"Royal Fidelity seeks to explore the impact economic stagnancy can have on our workforce, public policy and overall growth."



