Anderson: Technology will continue to replace retail banking jobs

President of Royal Fidelity Merchant Bank & Trust Ltd. Michael Anderson said the number of jobs replaced by technology in the retail banking sector is likely to increase over the next few years.

Anderson told Guardian Business that the proliferation of technology-driven services will result in banks needing fewer people, and it could also lead to a reduction in the number of branches per bank.

Anderson said he thinks since the 2008 financial crisis, there has been a 20 percent reduction in staff and the number of branches for banks across the Caribbean.

While speaking on the sidelines of a press conference on Friday, Anderson pointed out that, “Technology locally changes the game, but also the ability to provide services from an outside market.”

Since the recession, banks in The Bahamas performed a number of downsizing exercises and have outsourced many of their services.

Anderson said there is a “false perception” that jobs are not available because of immigration or work permit-related issues.

He explained that, “Jobs are leaking into other places, and we are not getting jobs locally because skills are not here locally, and we have to outsource them someplace else and the local people are not getting those jobs."

The banking executive asserted the need to continue improving skills within the local workforce in order to foster a competitive environment.

He also stressed that education is important.

“Whether in banking or any business-related area, you have to be skilled in that area,” he said.



