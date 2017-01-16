Bahamas Mortgage Corp. has 42% delinquency rate

Over the past six years, the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation’s (BMC) arrears have increased three to five percent, and statistics provided to Guardian Business reveal that the government-owned entity to date has a 42 percent delinquency rate.

Information given to Guardian Business by a confidential source states that BMC’s private loan portfolio has seen a significant increase, and now represents 45 percent of its total loan portfolio. The larger portion is made up of government applications.

The source also notes that, overall, BMC is doing well in terms of its financial position, but the corporation does have its challenges, including 38 percent of its total loan portfolio being non-performing.

It was revealed by this insider that BMC has repossessed fewer than 50 properties over the last five years, representing less than one percent of its total loan portfolio.

The source explained that if more foreclosures were performed, the number of non-performing loans would decrease.

It was admitted, though, that although the government is looking for avenues of relief, BMC has not exercised its full capacity to foreclose at this time. And while the Progressive Liberal Party has promised mortgage relief since it ascended to government, it has yet to find the right formula to do so.

On the other hand, potential borrowers are more “inclined” to borrow from BMC, given its five percent equity down payment, which is relatively lower than other lending institutions. The source said BMC does not have a problem attracting customers, but its “biggest problem” is the corporation’s ability to raise funding.

BMC would need more funding to do more lending.

“The inventory from government hasn’t been steady. We don’t have the inventory/funding to do a mass amount of lending,” said the source.

“Our lending is going to be somewhat restricted, but not in the sense of the lending policy but just on the strength of making sure we have the financing to.”

The government’s “inventory” is the number of home construction projects done in the past four years.

Back in 2012, the Ministry of Housing announced its plans to kick-start $20 million worth of new home construction the following year.

At the time, Minister of Environment and Housing Kenred Dorsett referenced the weak financial state of BMC – due to a high default rate – and said any new government home construction projects must be done prudently.

Dorsett further noted that his ministry plans to expand subdivisions in New Providence, in the areas of Aastra Estates, Sunset Close, Pride Estates and Fire Trail Road.

The source admitted that BMC does have “challenges” with its collection efforts.

This led the corporation to increase its private lending amid a challenged economy.



