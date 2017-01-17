Date:
Gomez: Need for fair competition, fees in banking sector
XIAN SMITH
Guardian Business Reporter
xian@nasguard.com

Published: Jan 17, 2017

Chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) Jerome Gomez asserted the need for fair competition within the retail banking sector amid consumer complaints over fees charged for certain banking services.

Last year, the CPC conducted a survey to measure overall consumer satisfaction with the commercial banking experience and consumer perceptions of the fees charged for banking services in The Bahamas.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) said in its recently published semi-annual survey of retail banking charges that the introduction of price controls in an effort to protect the consumer would “introduce adverse distortions” in the banking sector.

Gomez said he wished the Central Bank would get information on the fees charged by the banks in various jurisdictions from their headquarters and compare those rates to local fees.

Speaking with Guardian Business Gomez said, “If they are in line, then we have no argument. But, I am sure they are not. I am sure they are charging higher fees in The Bahamas than they are in Canada, the U.S. or Barbados. Let banking be driven by competition, let the public know what their fees are,” he asserted.

Gomez said some consumers would “probably not” take the initiative to call three or four different banks on certain fees.

He added, “You are almost forced to use certain banks, because you are tied to them with your mortgage.”

 


