Contract signed to improve San Salvador’s water supply

A contract worth $1.6 million was recently signed to improve and extend the water supply on San Salvador.

The contract was signed between the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) and Bahamas Hot Mix Co. Ltd., a leading Bahamian road contractor.

The project takes WSC one step closer to implementing the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) water supply improvement program in the Family Islands.

In 2015, the CDB approved partial financing of $28 million for a number of water supply improvement projects, and the Bahamas government provided the remaining $13 million.

WSC also recently signed an engineering services consultancy contract with ACO JV (Bahamas) Limited for the construction and supervision of the water supply improvement projects.

“The joint venture involves three Bahamian firms – Caribbean Civil Group Limited, Operational Management & Engineering Services Limited, and Applied Consulting and Engineering Limited. The contract signing follows a tender process that started in June 2016,” a press statement stated.

A series of contracts are expected to be signed throughout 2017 for various Family Islands and New Providence.

The contracts are expected to cover infrastructure works and other associated services on Cat Island, Crooked Island, Eleuthera and Long Island.

A previous contract was signed in November 2016 to improve the water supply in South Andros.

The New Providence components of the project are expected to be completed in February 2017.

In San Salvador, the scope of works consists of the “supply and installation of over nine miles of water mains and 160 service connections; works are expected to take approximately eight months to complete”, according to the press statement. It will impact communities from Cockburn Town to Sandy Point.

WSC Chairman Leslie Miller said, “The project will provide high quality, piped water service to some areas of San Salvador for the first time and is a part of the government’s commitment to provide for the needs of its citizens throughout the Family Islands.”



