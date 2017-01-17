No marketing, promotion 96 days before soft opening of Baha Mar

With only 96 days left before the eagerly anticipated soft opening of the Baha Mar resort, the company has yet to begin local or international marketing.

Robert “Sandy” Sands, Baha Mar's senior vice president of administration and external affairs, told Guardian Business yesterday that the mega resort is “beginning to put together those plans”.

An industry professional who spoke off the record, said this delayed marketing is very worrisome for such a large and important development.

Under the resort’s previous developer, Sarkis Izmirlian, local advertising began almost immediately after the company broke ground in an elaborate ceremony in 2011.

Its international marketing went after massive viewership by taking out an ad in the 2014 Super Bowl, when the Seattle Seahawks took on the Denver Broncos. That commercial aired almost 10 months before the scheduled opening of the resort that year, and 167 million people were estimated to have viewed the game.

The industry professional questioned how the resort could attempt to hire when there has been no marketing or promotion of the property with only three months before it attempts to open.

“Who are they attracting for opening day?” the source asked.

It is believed that it would take six to 12 months of local and international marketing before there could be any kind of return on investment or uptick in air arrivals, Guardian Business was told.

Baha Mar began its recruitment process yesterday and it is expected that

training will begin shortly after for those who successfully meet hiring criteria.

Construction at the property is still ongoing, and there is fear that China Construction America (CCA), the main contractor under the former developer, could overshoot the soft opening date of April 21. CCA was hired to restart and complete the project following a purchase agreement struck between Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), the Export-Import Bank of China and the Bahamas government.

There has also been worry that the debacle surrounding the foreclosure of the property and the uncertainty surrounding the new buyer – because details of the purchase have been sealed – could seriously mar the reputation of the resort development, meaning a grand public relations and marketing campaign could be needed by CTFE to correct that image.

The world has not heard much from CTFE in the way of public statements since it issued a press release in December revealing that it had reached an agreement with the government for the purchase of the property.



