Sands: Different type of Baha Mar training program this time around

Baha Mar staff training, due to commence soon, will not be in the form of the holistic leadership development training received by the first wave of Baha Mar recruits under former developer Sarkis Izmirlian, it was revealed yesterday.

Robert “Sandy” Sands, Baha Mar's senior vice president of administration and external affairs, told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that the training will be different “this time around”, and will consist of on-property training focused on the operations of the casino hotel, the convention center and the golf course. Baha Mar launched its recruitment program yesterday.

“We're doing a different type of training program this time around,” said Sands.

“We will reinitiate the on-property training for the refreshment and upgrading of skills for individuals who will be hired to work within the casino, and then as we bring the brands on, in particular the Grand Hyatt, once that management agreement has been finalized, then we will start brand-specific training.”

Former head of the Baha Mar-funded Leadership Development Institute (LDI) Jeffrey Lloyd told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that the new owners of the resort may not share the same “vision or level of commitment” in terms of the resort’s training module as former developer Sarkis Izmirlian and former Baha Mar President Tom Dunlap.

Sands revealed that Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), the owners of the property, will initialize its own brand of training. CTFE also owns the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts brand, which signed on as an initial operator of one of the towers in the resort’s original development plan, and it is expected to once again manage one of the towers on the mega resort property.

Sands said Baha Mar hopes to create more than 1,500 jobs before it commences its soft opening on April 21, beginning with the casino hotel. The resort is expected to then continue to open its other towers in phases. The convention center is already operational, and the golf course has continued to be maintained, even through the property’s long foreclosure proceedings.

The resort, under CTFE, will also be partnering with the National Training Agency in order to prepare its staff for the soft opening.

Lloyd lamented what could be a softening in the training regimen under the new owners. Many former Baha Mar employees underwent a four-month, holistic training initiative under the LDI and became graduates of the program. Baha Mar employees will have about three months of in-house training.

“It was the genius of Tom Dunlap and Sarkis Izmirlian that these people would benefit from more rigorous personal and skills development training,” Lloyd said.

“That is why the LDI was established. We wanted to inculcate a culture of leadership and personal development as well as the technical skills.

“I think it would be quite regrettable if the entirety of LDI or certain elements of it (are not incorporated), because it was an outstanding program, particularly the personal development modules.”



