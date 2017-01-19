Bahamas Customs to celebrate International Customs Day

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – Community involvement, honoring long-serving officers, educating and advising stakeholders, and sporting events are among the list of activities planned for the celebration of the 28th International Customs Day.

During a press conference at the C.A. Smith Building yesterday, Superintendent of Customs Larry Bodie said the day will be celebrated under the theme, "Data Analysis for Effective Border Management".

"Consistent with this theme, Bahamas Customs has implemented the Electronic Data Interface (EDI) for several years whereby we are engaged in the automated customs clearance of goods. However, to ensure greater level of efficiency, effectiveness, and adoption of best practices, our department is engaged and is projected to implement a new electronic system called Electronic Single Window within the next 12 to 18 months, which will enable Customs to leverage data to make informed decisions, especially given the sophisticated and evolving challenges that our department faces every day.” said Smith.

He continued: "Data analysis can propel Customs to new levels of success in both compliance and facilitation by enabling it to improve risk management which supports enhanced detection of irregularities, illicit consignments, the suspicious movement of people and financial flows, and the facilitation of legitimate trade; learn from historical activity to predict trader or passenger behavior; and engage with other government agencies to leverage their experience and expertise."

In honor of International Customs Day, an awards ceremony will be held for officers and staff from Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini who have completed 40, 30 and 20 years of service. Four individuals will receive the WCO (World Customs Organization) Certification of Merit Awards. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 26 at 7:00 pm at the Bahamas Union of Teachers Complex at Pioneers Loop.

Other events include a church service at the Church of the Ascension on Beach Way Drive at 9:00 a.m. on January 22, where Customs retirees will also be in attendance. Customs revenue officers will assist Bartlett Hill Primary School with relocation and setting up of classrooms at 10:00 a.m. on January 26, and on January 27, a Customs exhibition will be held in the foyer of the C.A. Smith Complex from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. High school students, especially those from grades 10 through 12, and the general public are urged to attend.

The World Customs Organization (WCO) first proclaimed International Customs Day on January 26, 1983, to honor and recognize the achievements of customs officers and non-uniformed staff in their various duties.



