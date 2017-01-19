Date:
BTVI, U.S. Embassy strengthening alliance

Published: Jan 19, 2017

Officials of the United States Embassy and the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) recently engaged in a productive dialogue. U.S. Embassy Public Affairs Officer Penny Rechkemmer and Education and Cultural Specialist Chanelle Cleare, met with BTVI President Dr. Robert W. Robertson and a few members of his senior management team at the institution’s Old Trail Road campus, where they discussed areas of interest such as educational exchanges, college and university visitations, in addition to grant and speaker opportunities. Rechkemmer noted that education is one of the ways to build a strong bilateral relationship between countries. Meanwhile, Dr. Robertson expressed his openness to BTVI forging closer ties with the embassy, with the view of deepening mutually beneficial cooperation. Embassy officials toured the campus following the meeting.

