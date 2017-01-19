CFAL: Focus on taxation while excluding fiscal austerity not working

CFAL has weighed in on The Bahamas’ most recent sovereign credit rating downgrade by Standard and Poor’s (S&P), and agrees that the government has a long way to go to improve The Bahamas’ fiscal standing before it can bring the economy back up to investment grade.

In its Weekly Market Recap for the second week of January, CFAL recognized the veracity in S&P’s reasoning when it decided to drop The Bahamas’ investment status to sub-investment grade, better known as “junk” status.

According to the CFAL break down, the government’s overall revenue growth has softened, despite its collection of $1.1 billion in value-added tax between January 2015 and September 2016. The financial firm also noted that because the country has had such an extended period of low growth and high government spending, it could be some time before the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio returns to an acceptable level.

“Improvements in the country’s public debt ratio will require a bold commitment on the government’s part to implement fiscal reforms that will spur economic growth and fiscal stimulus,” CFAL said.

“The focus on increased taxation while excluding fiscal austerity is not working, as unemployment remains relatively high and wage growth has stalled.”

CFAL stated that because of the “globalization of markets and cross border investments” The Bahamas must pay special attention to its sovereign credit rating by major credit ratings firms such as S&P’s and Moody’s. Moody’s has yet to release its latest assessment of The Bahamas’ economy.

CFAL also suggested that government’s proclamations of controlling the country’s debt and deficit are not enough when watchdog credit ratings agencies are paying close attention.

“With The Bahamas’ growing foreign debt stock, it has become increasingly important for the country’s credit quality to be assessed by the major credit ratings agencies,” CFAL said. “Merely proclaiming aggressive debt and deficit targets in successive budget communications will not favorably impact the country’s sovereign debt rating.”

CFAL insisted that the government should focus its efforts on producing “tangible” results and credible numbers support, firstly through “sound economic policies”.

“This will go a long way in reversing the country’s sovereign debt rating decline and return it to investment grade,” CFAL said.



