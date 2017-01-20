BISX All-Share Index up 6.26 percent in 2016

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) released its summary report for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2016, revealing that the BISX All-Share Index closed at 1,938.21 last year, which represents a year-to-date increase of 114.26 or 6.26 percent over the previous year.

“The valuations of some of our listed companies has increased,” Holland Grant, chief operating officer of BISX, told The Nassau Guardian yesterday.

“As at December 31, 2016 the market was comprised of 20 ordinary shares with a market capitalization of $4.11 billion,” the summary said.

“In addition there were 13 preference shares with a market capitalization of $327 million and 19 bonds with a face value of $579 million.”

BISX, over the period January 1 to December 31, traded 5,552,593 shares valued at $40,070,454.82, which revealed a more than 2 million share spike compared to the same period in 2015.

BISX’s 12-month trade value comparison showed a huge spike in trade value and volume, owed to a significant amount of Doctors Hospital shares that were sold on the exchange.

The exchange’s average daily trade volume showed an uptick in 2016 with daily trades of 22,240 shares, which resulted in an average daily trade value of $160,910.10.

The top share volume leaders for 2016 were Doctors Hospital, due to its large share movement in June, followed by Cable Bahamas and Commonwealth Bank Limited. Trade value leaders for 2016 were Commonwealth Bank Limited, Cable Bahamas and FOCOL Holdings Limited.

BISX’s All-Share Index is a market capitalization weighted index of all primary market listings excluding debt securities, according to the Q4 summary.



