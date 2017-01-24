AML announces new chairman of the board

AML Foods Limited, one of the country’s largest grocers and a leader in providing quality and value to Bahamians, today announced that Franklyn A. Butler II has been elected chairman of the board of directors. He replaces Dionisio D’Aguilar, who resigned as chairman in January of this year, having held the post for more than seven years.

Butler is a well-respected Bahamian businessman who has extensive experience in the food and retail industries. He currently serves as the president and managing director at Milo B. Butler & Sons Co. Ltd. He also serves on a number of boards, which include NewCo as chairman; Cable Bahamas Ltd. as vice chairman; Tuscan Shores Development Company; and Milo B Butler & Sons Co. Ltd.

The board of directors consists of Franklyn Butler II (chairman), Dionisio D’Aguilar, Craig Symonette, Frank Crothers, Robert Sands, Michael Moss, Michael Maura Jr., and Gavin Watchorn, president and CEO.



