Report: NHI could lead to better workforce productivity

The primary care phase of National Health Insurance (NHI) is expected to improve the overall health of workers, ultimately resulting in higher levels of productivity and lower rates of absenteeism, according to a new NHI report on primary care penned by KPMG Bahamas, in collaboration with Cambridge Econometrics.

The report suggests that access to primary care on a timely basis would allow workers to treat small health problems before they become big problems, and allow the country to better manage chronic conditions.

“Instead of taking a day off work to access healthcare, the employee may only require a couple hours,” the report said.

“Having the illness treated at a clinic will be more efficient and effective than allowing it to progress and face complications along with an extended leave from work.”

The report published its findings based on an assumption model used to calculate key statistics. In terms of productivity, the model estimates a gradual rise over the first seven years of the primary care phase of NHI, to reach an additional one percent by 2024.

The authors provided a list of important factors that were not featured as a part of their assumption model. However, the factors that were given consider the impact primary care would have on worker productivity and its effect on firms.

For example, the authors pointed out that a lower rate of staff exiting the workforce due to death, ill health or caring responsibilities could help to reduce retraining costs.

Other factors mentioned in the report included: “Savings from employers being able to shift the share of healthcare benefits, which go towards primary care onto other ‘enhanced’ healthcare services for their workforce, such as physiotherapy or wellness programs”; as well as “a slower rate of growth in the costs of employers’ health insurance premiums over time, through the introduction of a new public insurer, making the sector more competitive, and larger average risk pool sizes for existing insurers.”

The authors’ final factor surrounded the long-term benefits of a more flexible workforce through reduced ‘job lock’.

They explained that ‘job lock’ disadvantages small firms’ ability to compete with larger employers for health insurance benefits, and acts as a disincentive for entrepreneurs to start small businesses or become self-employed.

“Job lock can be a drag on innovation and frustrate employers’ ability to hire the best talent,” according to the report.



