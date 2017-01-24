NHI could add $500M to economy

A new report penned by accounting firm KPMG Bahamas revealed that the primary care phase of National Health Insurance (NHI) could contribute nearly $500 million per year to The Bahamas’ gross domestic product (GDP) by 2040, while generating $110 million in additional tax receipts as early 2035, based on current rates of taxation.

KPMG, in a collaboration with Cambridge Econometrics, published the report yesterday on its website. The report titled “Investing in health” provides a socio-economic assessment of NHI in the country. A key concept of the report presents a snapshot of the country’s economy with and without primary care, showing vast benefits to GDP after more than 30 years.

The KPMG report also breaks down how the $100 million cost to implement primary care would be financed, while pointing out that it would result in a “substantial investment” by government.

Concerns surrounding the cost of primary care were addressed in the report, which stated that “no new taxation” will be necessary to fund the initial phase.

The report explained that funding would be comprised of new government expenditure (approximately $60 million) and a re-allocation of the existing national health budget from various sources, including the Ministry of Health and the National Prescription Drug Plan (approximately $40 million).

“The current sources receiving this $40 million are not expected to lose out as part of this reallocation – rather the money is likely to be paid through a different mechanism and potentially exceed the current levels for some,” the report continued.

However, authors of the report recommended a more detailed analysis outside of this study to “better understand the different options available for the long-term financing of NHI”.

The authors admitted that, given the figures obtained in the study, it is unlikely that additional tax receipts generated by primary care would be “large enough” to fully cover the costs of the policy.

“Put another way, the policy is an investment in The Bahamas’ economy, but should not be seen as a future engine of revenue for government itself,” the authors said.

Nevertheless, the report mentions a raft of economic benefits from primary care based on the study’s assumption model.

For instance, in 2030, the economy is likely to expand 2.7 percent as a result of primary care. Other GDP estimates indicate an expansion of 3.7 percent in 2035 and 4.8 percent in 2040.

“The majority of this economic growth comes from a larger, healthier and more productive population... due to lower mortality and less morbidity due to chronic disease,” the report said.

“Other factors include the addition of more skilled workers to the economy – with additional primary care doctors and nurses – and a small shift in precautionary saving on the part of households.”

The model also estimates productivity in the country to reach an additional one percent by 2024.

“Firms are also likely to see a slower rate of growth in private health insurance premiums for staff – due to larger healthier risk pools – and lower levels of ‘job lock’, however these have not been included in the model,” said the report.



