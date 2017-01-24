Christie: Govt has approved ‘billions’ in tourism projects

Prime Minister Perry Christie revealed that government has approved $8 billion in tourism projects that will eventually create 15,000 new jobs in the country.

Speaking at the annual Bahamas Business Outlook, Christie outlined several development projects that his administration has entered into that will boost employment numbers in the country.

He pointed to the recent announcement of a $200 million project by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) on Ocean Cay in the Berry Islands – which broke ground last week – as one of the projects slated to come on stream.

“When we went to Ocean Cay last week it was an incredible outlook to what would have been a wonderful set of negotiations that will, I think, be significantly, if not substantially, in the best interest to the people of our country,” Christie said.

According to Christie, several projects related to cruise lines that are currently in the pipeline will begin to create employment opportunities in The Bahamas, especially on Grand Bahama.

He said MSC has committed to hiring 1,100 Bahamians to complete its development projects and has also made a commitment to train and employ almost 250 Bahamians to work about its cruise vessels.

Christie added that the Royal Caribbean cruise line has committed to the refurbishment and development of additional cruise ports in The Bahamas, which could eventually account for 2 million more cruise passengers per annum for these islands.

The prime minister gave his government a proverbial pat on the back for innovative negotiations on Grand Bahama’s Hawksbill Creek Agreement with Hutchinson Whampoa, that allowed for some of these projects to be achieved. Christie suggested that new regulatory framework and a memorandum of understanding will allow the government to assist in steering the further development of projects on Grand Bahama, which he said will “bring about a healthier arrangement that beckons the future”.

He said a $100 million Carnival cruise line development, which was brokered under the amended agreement, will eventually allow for Bahamians to own concessions within the Carnival facility.

Christie also mentioned $38 million in upgrades at Atlantis that will help to shore up the country’s hospitality offerings. And, of course, he hailed Baha Mar as providing a large number of the 15,000 jobs that will be created as a result of the foreign investment projects.

Christie hinted at important developments in the Exumas that will soon begin, including the construction of a boutique resort on Children’s Bay Cay.



