Bahamas the country with least perceived corruption in the Caribbean

The Bahamas is the top ranking country in the Caribbean for the least amount of perceived corruption, the latest corruption perception index published by Transparency International revealed. However, the organization called for the country to end tax secrecy and implement a robust Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

This country came in at number 24 of 176 countries on the list, ahead of Barbados, which once topped the list for least corrupt country in the Caribbean basin. Barbados was shown at number 31 on the list. Denmark topped the list for least corrupt country in 2016.

While Transparency International showed an improvement in The Bahamas’ score, up to 61 from 71 in the 2014 index, a notation included The Bahamas in a list of “offshore secrecy havens” that need to “take real

action against corruption”.

“Transparency International calls on the regulators of offshore secrecy havens to live up to their promise to take action against dirty money from passing through their financial systems and commit to establishing public registries of beneficial ownership,” the Transparency International Secretariat said.

Managing Director of Transparency International Cobus de Swardt added: “Now is the time for real action that goes far beyond commitments on paper and that actually takes serious and enforceable steps to stop the corrupt. The scale and number of Panama Papers stories was unprecedented, yet it is clear they represent just a tiny fraction of the ongoing abuses enabled by secrecy in the global financial system.”

Transparency International also called for the Bahamas to implement a “strong” FOIA.

The government tabled its draft of a FOIA for the Bahamas in December, which several Non-governmental Organizations said did not go far enough to mitigate government secrecy and improve accountability amongst Members of Parliament.

The organization “Citizens for a Better Bahamas” which comprises 20 Civil Society and Private Sector Industry groups, reviewed the government’s draft Bill and discovered that, of the 30 recommendations provided by the collective organizations, only seven had been included.

Important points that were not included were: “The selection process for the Information Commissioner in the Bill is not independent of political influence. To avoid bias, we recommend that the position should be selected through a Selection Committee involving government, opposition, and members of civil society.

“The Bill does not provide sufficient access to information about entities and bodies that receive substantial public funding. Our recommendation is that the definition of ‘Public Authorities’ which are subject to the Bill should be expanded to include all bodies ‘owned, controlled or substantially financed by the Government from public funds’ such as the BEST Commission.

“Time limits outlined in the Bill favor the government and can act as deterrents for those seeking information. We recommend that wait time for responses and the 30-year period for information to be declassified should be shortened.”

While the index praised the small number of countries that improved its standing on the list - most decline in position - Transparency International warned all countries not to rest on their laurels, but to continue toward improving transparency and anti-corruption.



