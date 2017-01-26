Bahamas model for trade unsustainable, quality standards to be enforced

The Bahamas’ current economic model for export and import and its reliance on banking and tourism are “unsustainable”, according to a draft National Quality Policy (NQP) report for The Bahamas published by the Bahamas Bureau of Standards & Quality (BBSQ). It revealed the country’s need to increase production and exportation, but first implement an agency to police globally accepted standards to aid in quality assurance.

The NQP suggests that The Bahamas’ late showing to implement globally recognized and accepted standards means trade between The Bahamas and neighboring countries has remained stunted throughout the country’s history. It revealed that The Bahamas – by default – adopted the standards of the United States, given the amount of goods this country has imported over the years.

“The Bahamas has historically traded largely within its region, and especially with the United States, for reasons of geography, transport logistics and convenience,” the NQP said.

“The economy is largely service-based, with significant inputs from tourism and banking, and the heavy reliance on imports of goods from the United States has, to a great extent, prevented the local economy from needing to gear up to manufacture and export goods.

“The Bahamas has arrived relatively late among its neighbors to the establishment of its quality infrastructure functions, and this can be partially explained by its proximity to the USA, from where it has historically imported the vast majority of its products and services, and to which it has exported its relatively low level of physical exports.”

The NQP warns against The Bahamas’ continued reliance on tourism and banking/financial services, pegging them as “prone to significant shocks” if the global or local economies experience a downturn.

“The main service industries, tourism and banking, have become notoriously volatile worldwide, and reliance on them continuing to thrive into the future can no longer be assumed,” the report said.

“Secondly,the inexorable trend toward globalization of trade means that goods and services exported from The Bahamas need more than ever before to meet market entry requirements, such as conformity to international standards, and the provision of the necessary evidence of such conformity these days requires the establishment of an internationally accepted infrastructure of accreditation, certification and testing.”

The BBSQ was therefore created to bring The Bahamas in line with the rest of the world in logging and enforcing quality checks and standards for goods and service this country provides. While this process could be long and tedious and cause some disruption in the status quo of business operations, it is essential for The Bahamas if the country is to increase its trade.

The NQP said trading possibilities have been opened up to The Bahamas, which bring with it the responsibility of Bahamians to prevent exposure of any health threats to countries where local exports meet their final consumer.

“The need to protect the rights of the consumers and establish a strong and effective regulatory mechanism using accredited laboratories, certification bodies and inspection agencies to control the use of sub-standard products and services in the market has therefore become essential,” said the NQP.

“In light of these realities, the government of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas has embarked on a mission, hand in hand with the greater Caribbean region and with the wellbeing of the population and the sustainability of the economy in mind, to strengthen and upgrade the national quality infrastructure for the good of all stakeholders.”



