IDB to fund Family Island airport improvements at $35M

The government is set to receive a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the improvement of four Family Island airports at a cost of $35 million. The airports of Exuma, North Eleuthera, Marsh Harbour and Treasure Cay are slated to receive upgrades.

The government has responsibility for 29 airports across The Bahamas and has embarked on finding

public-private partnerships (PPPs) for potential financing opportunities. The redevelopment of family island airports will be done in phases. Consultancy group Stantec Inc. reported that a combined investment of approximately $160 million was needed to revamp all 29 of the Family Island airports.

According to a press statement sent yesterday, the IDB approved the $35 million loan designed to improve infrastructure for the four airports. The IDB loan life is over 25 years, with a 5.5-year grace period and a LIBOR-based interest rate.

The IDB said the loan would contribute to The Bahamas’ regional and international integration. It also pointed out that air transport plays a key role in the economic integration for The Bahamas, as it is the main gateway for tourists to reach the country.

“It also allows people living on the Family Islands to have access to goods and services offered only on New Providence, the island on which 70 percent of the country's population lives, or overseas,” the statement said.

The IDB continued: “The project will finance modernization and maintenance of the airports, including a wide range of aviation and infrastructure improvements, such as visual aids, lighting, runway beacons, mobile airport equipment, parking platforms and passenger terminals. It will also take into account adaptation to and mitigation of climate change in the construction work to be undertaken.”



