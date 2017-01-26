BIA rips KPMG report to pieces

The Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) slammed a recent KPMG report on National Health Insurance (NHI), suggesting the accounting firm has a conflict of interest, given KPMG’s position as a lead consultant on the country’s development of its universal healthcare policy.

The BIA in a press statement yesterday, in no uncertain terms, stripped away the credibility of the report because of KPMG’s relationship to the government project, saying: “An independent collaborative assessment with the private sector would have also dispelled the notion that KPMG was influenced or pressured by the government to produce a document which endorses its plans in a politically charged environment and justifies the current approach.”

While Cambridge Econometrics assisted in creating the report, the BIA made it clear that a “totally independent” study would have been preferable over the KPMG report.

The BIA pointed out that certain important yet grim economic occurrences and statistics were “conveniently omitted” from the economic impact assessment.

The association noted that high debt, a high debt-to-GDP ratio, high deficit, continuous increase in government spending and the junk bond status of The Bahamas were not mentioned.

“The absence of this vital information from the study is unfortunate and puts a damper on the mood of the private sector, which had looked forward to this study with great anticipation,” the BIA said.

The association also cracked down on the report’s mention of funding the $100 million primary care phase, suggesting it was a glossed version of what was already discussed by stakeholders close to the matter.

“It is disappointing that, despite several requests from the private sector as to how NHI will be funded, the costs of different options to finance this scheme were not examined by KPMG.

“Rather, KPMG has relied on what is currently set out in the government’s implementation plans as developed by previous consultants,” said the BIA.

The KPMG report broke down the $100 million cost into two parts: $60 million will be from government expenditure and $40 million will come from the reallocation of the national health budget.

The BIA contended: “The paper would have benefited from a more detailed and clear discussion on the assumptions underpinning the cost of the primary care phase and the source of the funding; particularly, funds that will be re-allocated from the Ministry of Health and the National Prescription Drug Plan, both of which have their own major challenges.”

More disturbingly, BIA explained that KPMG “overstated” the potential gain from introducing NHI on the basis that the decision to spend $100 million per year on NHI is ultimately a decision to increase taxes or reduce other public services, “both of which will negatively impact GDP”.

BIA claims that KPMG flat out ignored “key macroeconomic indicators and metrics”.

“Finally, the KPMG paper fails to reference the significant fiscal challenges faced by The Bahamas... No reference was made to the negative and stunted growth environment within The Bahamas over the last four years,” the statement read.







