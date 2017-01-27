Sandals assists staff members with $25,000 for post Hurricane Matthew repairs

With the nation still in recovery from the Category 4 Hurricane Matthew that tore through The Bahamas last fall, team members at Sandals Royal Bahamian are breathing a little easier with the donation of $25,000 toward their recovery efforts.

Several Bahamians from all walks of life are still trying to return to normalcy, whether that normalcy is in their home life or financially

Following its re-opening in October after a $4 million refurbishment, Sandals Royal Bahamian turned its attention to identifying those among its staff who were severely affected by the hurricane with the aim of providing much-needed assistance. The Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts was quick to set aside the sum of $25,000 to help the team members, almost all of whom have families of their own, get back on the road to normalcy.

Sandals Royal Bahamian General Manager Gary Williams commented, “Our team members are a part of our family and, by extension, our direct community. We were more than happy and proud to be able to offer assistance and take care of our own. We at Sandals foster a familial community with our staff and we will always give back.”

Chrystle Armbrister, of the concierge staff, also commented, “The assistance couldn’t have come at a better time. My family is so incredibly grateful as the funds will help to put a new roof over our head.”

The Sandals Foundation has also played a crucial role in the recovery efforts by partnering with several local organizations to lend support to communities on the islands of Andros, Long Island and Exuma, as well as communities in Nassau. Just earlier this month, the foundation donated 32 brand new laptop computers to Sandilands Primary School to replace those which were stolen from the school’s computer room during Hurricane Matthew.



