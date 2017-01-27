Ease of doing business could deteriorate into 2018

The Bahamas’ ease of doing business ranking has steadily deteriorated over the past five years, and a projection chart done by the Trading Economics website shows The Bahamas’ score becoming less and less favorable into 2018.

If the trend is not curbed soon, it could place us amid countries like Bolivia, Niger and Micronesia, further sullying the country’s reputation for foreign investment and stripping away local entrepreneurs’ confidence in building their businesses.

However, with a general election looming, it is possible a regime change could usher in a new trend in the country’s ease of doing business ranking.

The Trading Economics index shows that, over the past five years, the ease of doing business in The Bahamas deteriorated drastically from 84 in 2013 to 108 in 2014, jumping 24 points, and then spiking another 12 points into 2015 to end that year at 120. The index showed The Bahamas deteriorated further by one point to end 2016 on a low note of 121 on the index – the worst the country has ever scored on the ease of doing business index.

Ahead of The Bahamas in the ease of doing business are Caribbean neighbours Barbados (117), Antigua and Barbuda (113), Dominica (101), Trinidad and Tobago (96), St. Lucia (86), and Jamaica (67). Jamaica is the best in “ease of doing business” in the region.

Recently, a group of entrepreneurs decried this countries deficiencies in the processes of starting businesses and making the processes of renewals easier. They complained of corruption at government offices, and the time it takes to perform transactions as the most vexatious issues with doing business under he current regime.

Trading Economic explains that: “The ‘ease of doing business’ index ranks countries against each other based on how the regulatory environment is conducive to business operation / stronger protections of property rights. Economies with a high rank (1 to 20) have simpler and more friendly regulations for businesses.”

The government has tried to ease the burden of certain processes by taking forms and payment platforms online. However, the process can still be long and tedious and not always straightforward.



