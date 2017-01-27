KPMG report slammed again

In another damning reaction over a recently released KPMG report on National Health Insurance (NHI), President of the Medical Association of The Bahamas (MAB) Dr. Sy Pierre insisted the accounting firm’s document was filled with “unsubstantiated figures” and “misleading conclusions”.

KPMG’s suggestion that the primary care phase of NHI could contribute almost $500 million to the economy by 2040 raised eyebrows for some stakeholders in the health industry, Pierre being one of them.

“It is difficult to understand how a figure of $500 million in total growth is arrived at when there has been no real discussion of the costs of the scheme, which will be implemented in multiple phases, with as-yet unidentified funding,” said Pierre.

“We are told that the study predicts a return on the government’s investment, yet how can the returns be calculated on unknown expenditure? The introduction of NHI is more likely to reduce our GDP, due to a reduction in the private health insurance business, as many people will either drop the primary care portion of their health insurance under the assumption that it will be provided by NHI, or will be unable to afford private insurance period due to the increased tax.”

The Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA), took the first hit at KPMG Wednesday, pointing out that certain important, yet grim, economic occurrences and statistics were “conveniently omitted” from the economic impact assessment. Also, while Cambridge Econometrics assisted KPMG in creating the report, the BIA, made it clear that a “totally independent” study would have been preferable over the KPMG report, suggesting there could be claims of a conflict of interest, given KPMG’s involvement in assisting the government to develop National Health Insurance policy.

Pierre, in his assessment, said the report “attempts to present healthcare in a vacuum” and “completely” ignores issues the country presently faces.

“KPMG and its consultant partners are making the mistake of looking at healthcare in a vacuum,” he said.

“The only way to provide universal healthcare is to have universal employment consisting of well-paying, meaningful jobs, a proper educational system and the rule of law.”

Pierre also honed in on the economics of the report, suggesting that the scope of the country’s fiscal health was not properly addressed.

The KPMG report mentions a raft of economic benefits from primary care based on the study’s assumption model. For instance, in 2030, the economy is likely to expand 2.7 percent as a result of primary care. Other GDP estimates indicate an expansion of 3.7 percent in 2035 and 4.8 percent in 2040.

KPMG’s model also estimates productivity in the country to reach an additional one percent by 2024.

“Firms are also likely to see a slower rate of growth in private health insurance premiums for staff – due to larger healthier risk pools – and lower levels of ‘job lock’, however these have not been included in the model,” said the report.

Guardian Business attempted to reach head of advisory for KPMG in the Bahamas, Simon Townend, for comment, but calls were not returned up to press time yesterday.

Pierre revealed that too much doubt exists on some of the report’s findings.

“Very grand claims, but taking into account our economic, social and educational systems, it is difficult to understand how NHI will accomplish these,” he said.

Pierre contended, “If the immediate implementation of NHI will so positively affect our health, skills, productivity and GDP growth – to the tune of $500 million – then there should be no need for any type of NHI tax.

“However, if KPMG’s assessment is incorrect will they pledge to pick up the tab for any NHI taxation?”



