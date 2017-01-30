Deal urges budding entrepreneurs to be fearless and innovative

After being rejected 17 times by investors, and battling regulatory bodies for three years, Bahamian entrepreneur and CEO of Jetlink Adventures Ltd. Lincoln Deal, who is in his early 20s, reflected on how his business started, with the intent to encourage budding entrepreneurs to be fearless and innovative.

“Entrepreneurship in The Bahamas may be hard, but it is not impossible,” Deal told Guardian Business over the weekend.

Deal now operates Jetlink from three locations with the help of 12 employees. In an effort to enhance the watersports business, Deal introduced The Bahamas’ first water-propelled jetpack operator.

It’s been a year since Deal officially launched Jetlink, and he explained how seeking out what the market needed at the time was equally important to him creating a solution for what was missing.

“You have to innovate to survive,” he said. “The reality is the world is changing; the economy isn’t what it should be at this point and time. So, a lot of people are unemployed, looking for something to do or they are losing hope.”

But amid a challenged economy, many entrepreneurs worry about financing their own business, Deal noted. He admitted that financing was also one of his challenges.

“Money isn’t a scarce resource. You just have to know where to find it," he said.

"There is a lot of money all around this country. If you have a great idea, you have done your research and you put it together, I would say try to find investors and pitch it. See how best you can get it off the ground.”

Deal accessed funding through the Bahamas Entrepreneurial Venture Fund. He also admitted that sometimes financing through other lending institutions could be difficult.

“I think we need more venture capital schemes to not only provide funding but also mentorship, and so it could be two-tier, where there is mentorship and funds available where that mentor helps them manage those funds,” he said.

Deal also acknowledged the challenges associated with the cost and ease of doing business in The Bahamas.

“We need to be on the cutting edge of things,” said Deal. “We need to ensure that we are not hindering progress just because we aren't familiar with a type of business and a certain way of doing things.”

His advice to other entrepreneurs is to “think outside The Bahamas” and to start something they are passionate about.

“Don’t let your failures stop you,” he said. “My first business didn’t succeed, but the lessons I learned from that business helped me to move on to my next business.”



